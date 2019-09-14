CLOSE
Test
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
Las Vegas Man Killed By Cops After He…
Damage from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B.…
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
0 item
Pray For Bahamas: Did You Know These Celebs…
5 Important Facts About Suicide That May Help…
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
#MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
Getting a little work done on the weekend
5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are…
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…
Solo traveler in Krakow
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

First Black NBA Player Gets Posthumous Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction

Chuck Cooper was the first Black player to be drafted into the NBA in 1950.

The late legendary basketball player Chuck Cooper was a trailblazer who broke color barriers in the realm of sports. 35 years after his passing, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native has finally received a long overdue honor. According to Celtics Wire, Cooper was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cooper was a second-round pick during the league’s 1950 draft; making him the first African American player to enter the NBA. He was selected by the Boston Celtics. Before he launched his NBA career, he broke racial barriers at the collegiate level while playing at Duquesne University where he was an All-American and became the first Black player to compete in a basketball game below the Mason–Dixon line. Cooper—who had a 6-foot-5 and 210-pound stature—spent four years with the Celtics and also had stints with the Milwaukee Hawks and the Ft. Wayne Pistons. His journey in the NBA was no easy feat. He had to deal with racist taunting from crowds and was banned from restaurants and hotels due to the color of his skin. After his time in the NBA, he played with the Harlem Magicians basketball enterprise but eventually ended his sports career after suffering back injuries from a car accident.

Several basketball legends were in attendance to honor Cooper including Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Isiah Thomas, Julius Erving, Dominique Wilkins, and Ray Allen. “The NBA’s color barrier was broken, and the game of basketball forever changed,” said Cooper’s son said during the induction ceremony. “It truly amazes me how the early African American pioneers played at such a high professional level while having to sacrifice, endure, and withstand the overt racism and social injustice of that time period.”

Black athletes who have forever changed the landscape of sports are finally being recognized by the organizations they’ve impacted. Cooper’s induction comes weeks after a sculpture of Althea Gibson—the first African American to win a Grand Slam title and the first Black person to win at Wimbledon—was recently unveiled outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York during the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

SEE ALSO:

Statue Paying Homage To Tennis Legend Althea Gibson Unveiled At U.S. Open

NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks To Underserved Children In Los Angeles

Politicon 2017 - Day 1

Trifling Trump Attacks Joy-Ann Reid And Twitter Drags Him To Hell

10 photos Launch gallery

Trifling Trump Attacks Joy-Ann Reid And Twitter Drags Him To Hell

Continue reading Trifling Trump Attacks Joy-Ann Reid And Twitter Drags Him To Hell

Trifling Trump Attacks Joy-Ann Reid And Twitter Drags Him To Hell

Trump is obsessed with Black people who criticize him. The latest person who has him in a tizzy is MSNBC commentator Joy-Ann Reid. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance Trump Tweeted just hours ago, "Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!" See below: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1172858577951821825?s=20 This is nothing new from Trump. His racism is clearL housing discrimination lawsuits in the 1970s, the racist birther movement against Obama, the Muslim travel ban (a federal judge said it was racist), the Exonerated Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in theNew York Times in 1989), saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay ZMaxine WatersJemele HillColin Kaepernick, etc.), but ignoring people like Eminem… just to name a few. Even Michael Cohen's testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in March, he said, "He is a racist. The country has seen Mr. Trump court white supremacists and bigots. You have heard him call poorer countries ‘shitholes.’ In private, he is even worse. He once asked me if I could name a country run by a Black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States.” He continued, “While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only Black people could live that way. And, he told me that Black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.” Twitter is going off about Trump's latest racist moment. See below:

First Black NBA Player Gets Posthumous Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close