Drake and Kanye West don’t particularly care for one another, but that’s not really new news. Some may have assumed that their complicated relationship has reached a point of mutual respect, but it doesn’t appear that we’re there quite yet.

Over the weekend, Drizzy popped up at a ‘Lil Keed’ show in Los Angeles, and his attire got the internet talking.

His hoody, which not-so-inconspicuously reads ‘Ye Must Be Born Again’ is an obvious dig at Kanye’s recent ‘Sunday Service’ gatherings.

How will Yeezus respond? Will he? Should he?

If I know Kanye West (I don’t know him at all… but if I did!) then I’d say we should expect to hear a response real, real soon.

Drake Gets Petty With Kanye West was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted 3 hours ago

