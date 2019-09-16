CLOSE
Kevin Hart Sued By SEX TAPE Partner For $60 Million

While Kevin Hart is recovering from injuries from his horrific car accident a couple weeks ago he’s just been hit with even more bad news.  He’s being sued by the woman who was allegedly in a sex tape with him because she claims he was in on the taping.

via TMZ

Kevin Hart‘s sex tape partner claims Hart conspired with a friend to secretly record their encounter, and now she’s suing him for $60 million.

Montia Sabbag claims in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, her 2017 encounter with Hart in a Vegas hotel room was all planned by Hart and JT Jackson — his friend who later was arrested for extortion. She says Hart was motivated by publicity … the need to get more, and that’s why he and JT allegedly hid the camera.

The suit claims Hart allowed Jackson into the Cosmopolitan hotel suite so he could set up hidden video recording devices to capture the liaison.

