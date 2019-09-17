Kevin Hart is being sued by Montia Sabbag, the woman in the sex tape he has always maintained he knew nothing about when it was created. For a while she agreed that he too was a victim, but now she’s coming for his coins.

According to TMZ, Sabbag picked up a new lawyer who demanded a six-figure payment from Hart. The comedian turned down the alleged shake down, and here we are.

Sabbag’s lawsuit is against Hart and J.T. Jackson, the latter is a former friend who allegedly recorded the tape without the comedian’s knowledge. Hart has reportedly been working with the D.A. on the case for over two years with Jackson facing up to 4 years in prison for extortion.

However, Sabbag claims Hart was in on the tape to boost his fame. This theory is kind of suspect considering he was already the most famous comedian in the game and a sex tape is a bad look for his family man image.

Hart is currently recovering from a car accident that left him with serious back injuries.

Woman Claims Kevin Hart Wanted To Make Sex Tape To Boost His Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com

