Taxstone Headed To Trial For Murder Of Troy Ave’s Bodyguard In Novemer

The Internet personality is facing life over the death of Ronald "Banga" McPhatter.

Popular Internet personality Taxstone will be heading to trial this fall for the murder of Troy Ave‘s bodyguard after a shooting incident took place at New York’s Irving Plaza in 2016. Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, is facing life for the murder of Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

AllHipHop exclusively reports:

A heated dispute between Taxstone and Troy Ave, born Roland Collins, erupted into violence during a fight in a green room of the venue.

When the gun smoke cleared, four people were injured, including Troy Ave, and the Brooklyn rapper’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, was murdered.

Troy was caught on camera pursuing Taxstone out of the green room while letting off shots in the middle of the panicked crowd.

Police ultimately retrieved a gun from Troy Ave’s van, and they concluded it was the gun that was used to kill McPhatter.

After an investigation, police found Taxstone’s DNA on the 9-millimeter Kel-Tec semi-automatic handgun’s trigger, handgrip, and magazine.

Campbell will appear in court on November 12.

Taxstone Headed To Trial For Murder Of Troy Ave’s Bodyguard In Novemer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

