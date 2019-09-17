CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitch On Trippie Redd?

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine had his day in court today and twitter has been buzzing after live tweets from Matthew Russell Lee, who is  in the court room, reported that 6ix9ine alleged that Trippie Redd was once the member of a gang. The two were thought to be known friends, and have worked on music together.

It was known that 6ix9ine would be testifying against his former TREWAY associates, but when Trippie was added into the conversation twitter took notice. Check out the tweets below.

Did 6ix9ine really snitch on Trippie Redd? Let us know what you think…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Tekashi 6ix9ine , Tekashi 6ix9ine snitch , Tekashi 6ix9ine Trippie Redd

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close