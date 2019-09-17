Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call Him The N-Word It’s A Form Of ‘Love’

Swizz Beatz is known for producing some of the greatest hip hop songs of that past 15 years. He is also the executive music producer of the upcoming EPIX miniseries “Godfather of Harlem,” which is about crime monster Bumpy Johnson. The father of stopped by “The Clay Cane Show” on SiriusXM Urban View to talk about the film and how he keeps his kids informed. The 41-year-old began discussing how he handles his son being called the N-word.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Cane asked the Bronx native, “How do you teach your kids about their, their legacy, their history — so, they’re informed?”

Swizz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, said, “We’re very candid with conversations and different things. They come back from school and bring up different words and different things… My son plays soccer and he goes through this thing where they like to use the N-word with him a lot.”

Cane asked if it was Black kids or white kids using the racial slur and Swizz explained it was Mexican kids on his soccer team. He continued, “Before I would’ve been aggressive, I would have had a different outlook. But I just had to tell him, ‘We can’t move forward with using ignorance with ignorance, right?’ If I go up to his game and step to that person’s dad, that doesn’t turn into the right thing.”

He then added, “So I just simply tell him, ‘Look man, when people call you those names, it just lets you know who they want to be. They just don’t know how to tell you that you did good today.’ I said, ‘Let people call you whatever they want to call you. They can’t touch you though, but let people call you whatever they want to call you because that’s just their way of letting you know that they love you. They just can’t express it. Right? And just turn the negativity into your drive and and play a harder game.’ When they come in tell them, ‘You liked the way I won that game today. Right? I know you love me. Don’t worry. I’m gonna beat you again next time.”

Listen to the clip below:

https://m.soundcloud.com/siriusxm/swizz-beatz-on-his-son-dealing-with-racism

Swizz has five sons, four being boys. It’s not clear which son he was referring to or if it is was one of his sons (Egypt and Genesis) with singer Alicia Keys.

“Godfather of Harlem” airs Sept. 29 on EPIX.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call Him The N-Word It’s A Form Of ‘Love’ was originally published on newsone.com