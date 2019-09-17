CLOSE
Test
Huge queues of traffic on the roads near Hastings in East Sussex as sun seekers make for the coast during heatwave.
Grandma Uses Hair Dryer As Radar Gun To…
Cop Will Receive No Punishment For Killing An…
‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With…
Condoleezza Rice Wants You To Stop Calling People…
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
Las Vegas Man Killed By Cops After He…
Damage from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B.…
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
0 item
Pray For Bahamas: Did You Know These Celebs…
5 Important Facts About Suicide That May Help…
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
#MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An…
Who Would’ve Thought: These Actors Made More Money…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First Black Woman Mayor Of Memphis

An already intense election gets muddier.

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tami Sawyer is currently running to be Memphis, Tennessee’s first Black woman mayor. After a campaign already loaded with controversy, the candidate has now been the victim of racist attacks.

According to Commercial Appeal, images made their way to social media showing a campaign sign of Sawyer vandalized with racist and sexist comments. The sign was one of several other campaign signs at Berclair Chuch of Christ on 4536 Summe Avenue. The location is a polling place for early voting, which started Friday and will continue up until September 28.

The vandalized campaign sign shows a smiling image of Sawyer with her “We can’t wait” slogan. However, the picture is defaced with a mustache and blackened front teeth covering Sawyer’s face. Then, written across her forehead were the words “ni**** bi***.”

The incident comes after a weekend in which Sawyer apologized for past homophobic and ableist tweets that she posted to her personal account over the course of ten years.

“The tweets you see from that time are buried. Some of them, I’m not going to apologize for: they were jokes that didn’t land, or things that, right now, are being taken wildly out of context,” Sawyer explained in a blog post.

“There are other tweets there, though, that I definitely will apologize for. There are tweets that show a woman who, at that point, still hadn’t come to terms with her homophobia, who still wasn’t standing up and being a voice for all, regardless of ability.”

According to WMC 5, a list of her tweets included:

– “I like that @SpikeLee goes back at retarded tweeters,” Sawyer wrote on July 2012.

– “We had a teacher that was a closeted lesbian. Decided it was our duty to out her. She quit after a semester. #meangirls #pocprepchat” Sawyer tweeted in 2014. When someone argued that the person was a good teacher and their mom supported them, Sawyer replied, “Nope not us lol. No open homosexuality back then. I know two teachers run out.”

– In July 2009, Sawyer also replied to another user witing “…what movies we got? no homo. lol.”

– Sawyer made controversial statements about the police writing in 2010, “I have little admiration respect for the police. Protect & serve… Meh.”

– In 2009, she also wrote, “Little white kids in scary movies freak me out. I’m glad I can’t have white babies. Cuz I might kill one thinking they’re damned.”

Understandably, Sawyer isn’t the easiest candidate to defend, but of course, her past still doesn’t excuse the racist vandalism. Earlier this month, the Memphis Magazine cover was even criticized fo racist caricatures of Sawyer, depicting her with an exaggeated nose and lips.

Her political fate will be determined during Memphis’ mayoral election, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First Black Woman Mayor Of Memphis was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close