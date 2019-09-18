CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An Emmy

The moving piece was recognized as it should be.

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move for the sporting goods giant.

As spotted on Hypebeast the former NFL quarterback’s Nike campaign won an Emmy award for “Outstanding Commercial” at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Titled “Dream Crazy” the advertisement featured the Milwaukee native voicing the aspirations of different athletes throughout various sports including a young legless Olympic wrestler and female wheelchair basketball player. Kaep even pointed to his own personal story with “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” included in the voiceover.

Even though many Americans took offense to his inclusion, the powerful two-minute clip resonated with millions across the world due to its potent message about chasing your goals regardless if you are outnumbered by your naysayers. “Dream Crazy” was apart of Nike’s 30th anniversary of their iconic “Just Do It” signature motto. It was originally released on the opening day of the 2018-2019 NFL season.

You can view “Dream Crazy” below.

Photo: Nike

Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An Emmy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close