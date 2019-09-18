Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An Emmy

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move for the sporting goods giant.

As spotted on Hypebeast the former NFL quarterback’s Nike campaign won an Emmy award for “Outstanding Commercial” at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Titled “Dream Crazy” the advertisement featured the Milwaukee native voicing the aspirations of different athletes throughout various sports including a young legless Olympic wrestler and female wheelchair basketball player. Kaep even pointed to his own personal story with “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” included in the voiceover.

Even though many Americans took offense to his inclusion, the powerful two-minute clip resonated with millions across the world due to its potent message about chasing your goals regardless if you are outnumbered by your naysayers. “Dream Crazy” was apart of Nike’s 30th anniversary of their iconic “Just Do It” signature motto. It was originally released on the opening day of the 2018-2019 NFL season.

You can view “Dream Crazy” below.

