CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Offest Reportedly Owes The Tax Man $210K

The Migos rapper joins his bandmates in the tax woes bracket.

Offset arrives at the DKNY 30th Birthday Party Celebration held at St. Ann's Warehouse on September 9, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

As was the same for his Migos brothers, Offset too has to cough up funds after reportedly owing six figures in back taxes. According to a most recent report, the rapper and husband of Cardi B is said to owe $210,000 on a 2017 tax bill.

 

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Georgia Department of Revenue claims Offset (real name: Kiari Cephus) owes $210,228.91 in back taxes.

A state tax lien was filed against Offset over the 2017 debt. The original amount owed on the bill was $146,845.83. The amount grew with interest ($15,645.42), penalties ($18,318.49) and collection costs ($29,369.17).

The address listed on the lien goes back to one of the properties he bought with his wife, Cardi B.

The lien warns Offset if the debt isn’t paid quickly, they will begin seizing his assets.

In times past, both Quavo and Takeoff have been slapped with liens.

Photo: WENN

Offest Reportedly Owes The Tax Man $210K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close