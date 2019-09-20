CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And We’re Here For It!

The Oscar-nominee and "Empire" star is giving us ringlets for days!

Taraji P. Henson is ditching her sew-in for her natural hair…and we love her curls.

According to PEOPLE, this week, the “Empire Star” showed off her ringlets during  Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “I don’t have a wig on. I wanted to show what’s always under that hair!” Henson said during the show.

Before going on-air, the Oscar-nominee quick selfie backstage with her hairstylist Tym Wallace, who styled her hair for the appearance. On Instagram, Wallace says he achieved this look with a good old fashioned twist-out that he diffused for volume.

“When that bottom lip hangin you know it’s real@😂😂…. twist out on #tarajiphenson using my @dysonhair blow dryer and diffuser. Color by @kindastylized then we did a quick switch-up pulling the hair up allowing some curls to cascade in her face. #tossedbytym #dysonhair #dysonprohair #mastermindmgt,“he wrote in a pic of him styling Henson’s hair.

 

Clearly, these au natural tresses are not a one-time thing, she’s been rocking them all week!

 

 

And here with the sleek up-do:

 

View this post on Instagram

#PressDay in @alexanderwangny 🙏🏾💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

 

And chilling at the costume party with none other than her homegirl and queen of “Bad Bitch Fall,” Mary J. Blige:

 

 

Now, this isn’t the first time, Henson’s showed us her natural hair. Last month, she gave us a teaser about her upcoming line rocking another twist-out, but rumor had it that it was a wig:

 

 

And a few weeks ago, she confirmed that this was 100 percent hers!

 

 

We love Taraji with any hair, but we also love that she’s going back to her roots with this new look.

You look amazing, girl!

Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural Twist-Out…And We’re Here For It! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

