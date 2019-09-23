CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jharrel Jerome Takes Home Lead Actor Win At 2019 Emmys For ‘When They See Us’ [VIDEO]

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Jharrel Jerome made history Sunday night as the youngest actor to win in an acting category for a limited series/TV movie at the Emmy Awards.

Taking home the win for his role as Korey Wise in When They See Us, Jerome delivered an emotional speech, thanking his mother, director Ava Duvernay and of course, the Exonerated Five.

“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin,’ waiting for my mom’s cooking but I’m here,” he said. “But I’m here in front of people I’m so motivated by.”

The 24-year-old actor was considered a “lock” by many who saw the limited series on Netflix. He faced some serious competition as he stood in a category with Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).

“Most important[ly] this is for the men known as The Exonerated Five,” he said as the men stood on their feet. “Thank you so much. It’s an honor, it’s a blessing.”

Watch Jerome’s emotional speech below.

RELATED: Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They See Us’ Star Asante Blackk

RELATED: From ‘Moonlight’ To ‘When They See Us’, Jharrel Jerome Is The Next Breakout Actor

Jharrel Jerome Takes Home Lead Actor Win At 2019 Emmys For ‘When They See Us’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close