CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested For Locking Off A Shot In Condo’s Movie Screening Room

You can't secure the bag behind bars.

2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Coca-Cola - Night 2

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

Yeah, that will get you arrested. Rapper Kamaiyah got pinched after she reportedly licked off a shot in the screening room on a condo.

Nah, you can’t make this stuff up.

Reports TMZ:

Police say Kamaiyah was hanging out at an apartment building in the San Fernando Valley … where she and some friends made their way into the facility’s movie screening room. Not a theater, per se … but close enough.

Anyway, on surveillance footage reviewed by management — and eventually by law enforcement — a woman cops believe is Kamaiyah was seen pulling a handgun from inside her bag before letting a round go in the room. She darted shortly afterward.

Law enforcement sources tell us it appears the discharge, during the screening last month, was accidental and the gun went off as Kamaiyah was playing with it. We’re told she wasn’t arguing with anyone beforehand … so there’s no reason to think the bullet was meant for anyone.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Kamaiyah wasn’t arrested until just a couple weeks ago when a warrant was issued and cops located her. We’re told they found what they believe to be the same gun used at the complex.

Kamaiyah was eventually charged with elony negligent discharge of a firearm and had to fork over $35,000 bond.

Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested For Locking Off A Shot In Condo’s Movie Screening Room was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close