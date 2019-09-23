CLOSE
So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: Pose Star Angelica Ross’ Effortless Ponytail Can Be Yours In 5 Easy Steps

If you are a Pose FX fan like me, I’m sure you were looking all over the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet to see which of the cast members would show up. While we got daring looks from Billy Porter and Indya Moore looked like a dream, we loved this effortless high ponytail that actress and activist Angelica Ross was sporting!

Her hairstyle was completed by celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez who commented, “Angelica Ross is not only a good friend, but also a brilliant actress.” We agree! He added, “I jumped at the opportunity to work with her for this year’s Emmy Red Carpet look.”

Ross wore a custom Michael Costello gown that Ramirez stated, “was absolutely stunning with all of it’s intricate 3D flowers.” Her dress was meant to be the standout so Ramirez wanted “to keep her hair young, effortless and off the shoulders to show off the full details of the gown.”

Ponytails were trending at NYFW and have been a staple on the red carpet for a few seasons now. Cesar Ramirez gave us the step by step details on how to achieve this look at home!

Keep reading to find out how you can get the look in 5 easy steps!

