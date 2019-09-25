CLOSE
Valedictorian Who Battled Homelessness Starts School At Yale

“Homelessness taught me how to work hard, always persevere and never let anything get in my way,” said Chelesa Fearce.

Atlanta native Chelesa Fearce is living proof that you can rise above your circumstances and overcome the odds. Despite battling homelessness throughout her high school years, she went on to be named valedictorian of her class, graduated from Spelman College and is now a student at Yale University, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Fearce, 23, is currently pursuing her MD–PhD degree at the Yale School of Medicine; a major step towards her goal of launching a career in psychiatry. Fearce’s journey to the prestigious Ivy League school was no easy feat. While attending Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia she and her family were homeless. She would often go without food and would use the stove lights at motels for her studying sessions. Despite living in those conditions, she earned a 4.5 grade point average and was named valedictorian of her class in 2013. Her academic accomplishments garnered her a full scholarship to Spelman College. After graduating from the historically Black college with a degree in biochemistry, she went on to work for a national health agency and started the next step in her academic journey at Yale last month.

Fearce says her experience with homelessness instilled values that she has taken with her throughout every stage of her life. “Homelessness taught me how to work hard, always persevere and never let anything get in my way,” she told the news outlet. “It really helped show my resilience when I applied for college and medical school.”

Fearce and her family have been dedicated to paying it forward and helping those in need. There was a scholarship named in her honor for homeless students determined to further their education. Her mother Reenita Shepherd has become the foster parent of four children and is currently serving as a caretaker for a former homeless shelter director.

SEE ALSO:

Will Smith To Help Raise $50 Million To Combat Global Homelessness

City Of Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Create Homes For The Homeless

Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%.

Valedictorian Who Battled Homelessness Starts School At Yale was originally published on newsone.com

