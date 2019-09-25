CLOSE
Young Dro Going To Jail For Banana Pudding Attack On Girlfriend

The Atlanta rapper is about to do a skid bid.

Young Dro

Source: Photo: YouTube

Not like this Polo Dro, not like this. Atlanta rapper Young Dro will be getting jail time for his banana pudding assault on his girlfriend.

For the record, there is nothing funny about domestic violence, but banana pudding…the audacity bruh.

According to TMZ, last week Dro pled guilty to 1 count of battery/family violence and sentenced to 12 months in prison. However, he was ordered to only serve 70 days.

Reportedly, the “Shoulder Lean” rapper also is getting 20 days for time served and will have more time shaved off for good behavior. After all is said and done, Dro can be out by early October but he’ll be on probation for a year.

Dro will also have to be alcohol and drug free during said probation and has been ordered to go undergo domestic violence counseling. Get your life right, Dro.

