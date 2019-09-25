CLOSE
Rick Ross & Dwyane Wade Team Up For Li-Ning Sneaker Collaboration

There is no expected release date for the exclusive kicks.

Dwyane Wade 16 Year NBA Career Celebration

Source: Bobby Metelus / Getty

To celebrate the release of Port of Miami 2, the biggest bawse, Rick Ross linked up with now-retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for Li-Ning sneaker collab.

The Li-Ning Essense 2 ACE will serve as the silhouette to commemorate the release of the sequel to Ross’ debut album Port of Miami. The lifestyle sneaker sports a predominantly black build made out of a combination of faux crocodile leather on the toe box, eyelets, panels, and ankle collars. To complement the limited kicks owners will notice the black and red lace toggles plus Port of Miami 2  and “RICK RO$$” conveniently located on the shoe adjacent to Li-Ning logo.

The Rick Ross x Dwyane Wade x Li-Ning Essense 2 ACE is only for friends and family. There is no expected release date for the exclusive kicks. We can’t front though, for a pair of Li-Ning’s they are kinda dope. Wade has represented the Chinese apparel company Li-Ning since 2012 after he decided to ditch the Jumpman for a lifetime deal with the brand.

Tell us what you think of the Ross x Wade exclusives in the comment section below.

Photo: Bobby Metelus / Getty

Rick Ross & Dwyane Wade Team Up For Li-Ning Sneaker Collaboration was originally published on hiphopwired.com

