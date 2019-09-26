CLOSE
Retired Rapper Nicki Minaj Announces Appearance On New PnB Rock Single

What exactly does retirement mean?

Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Well, that didn’t last very long. Today (Sept. 25), recently retired rapper Nicki Minaj announced that she will be dropping a new single, called “Fendi” tonight.

Back on September 5, the Queens rapper took to Twitter to announce she was leaving the game to focus on starting a family. Reactions varied from “How could she does this to us?!” (mostly from the Barbz), to shrugs and eyes rolls. Shortly thereafter she took to Twitter to apologize for the abrupt and insensitive tweet, noting that she should have been more sensitive to her fans.

But now that’s old news since Minaj took to Instagram to reveals she, along with producer/songwriter Murda Beatz, will be appearing on PnB Rock’s new single “Fendi,” which drops at midnight.

Nicki has been co-signing the Fendi brand heavy, so the feature makes sense. As for whether or not she’s still hanging up the mic, we never believed it for a second.

Retired Rapper Nicki Minaj Announces Appearance On New PnB Rock Single was originally published on hiphopwired.com

