Hate her or love her Kash Doll seems to be as transparent as they come. She had admitted to going under the knife.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Detroit performer has made it clear that she has enhanced her body. During a recent interview with VladTV she was asked by Vlad about a tweet she posted in 2015 with the simple caption “plastic surgery”. She says that she has received cosmetic treatments but not to the extent of some of her female Rap peers.

“I haven’t got a lot of work done,” she explained. “I don’t do a lot of work. 2015 I probably was thinking about it.” She would go on to detail what exactly got touched up. “I have got work done, I’m not ashamed to say that which is my boobs.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A she confirms she was the first female rapper with Doll in her name thus inspiring the likes of Asian Doll, Cuban Doll and Dream Doll. You can see the clip below.

Truth Hurts: Kash Doll Admits To Having Plastic Surgery [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted 16 hours ago

