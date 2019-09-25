CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Nas X Rocks “Panini” On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ [Video]

The Atlanta star also sat down with the host and shared details about his coming out and love life.

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Lil Nas X is continuing to shine bright and currently working another single from his debut EP, 7, despite the staying power of “Old Country Road” on the charts. In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, X performed the track “Panini” and revealed more about his personal life in a sitdown with the host.

Keeping in lockstep with the video for the song, X appeared on the Ellen stage donned in the same robotic suit from the visuals, along with the futuristic city backdrop as seen on his EP’s cover.

In their talk, DeGeneres asked X about his decision to come out with all the massive amount of fame that’s come his way due to his huge single. He also revealed that he is seeing someone but kept the identity to himself.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: Getty

Lil Nas X Rocks “Panini” On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close