First came the boyfriend reveal, then the baby announcement & engagement and now Cassie and Alex Fine are husband and wife.

The pair got married in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Wednesday (Sept. 25) and the man who officiated their wedding? None other than movie director Peter Berg. The pair have had a whirlwind romance over the past year or so after Cassie split from her longtime partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Over the summer, Cassie & Fine announced that they were expecting their first child together and less than a month ago, Fine got down on one knee and proposed.

Congrats to the lucky couple!

Me & You: Cassie, Fiancée Alex Fine Wed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 14 hours ago

