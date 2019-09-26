CLOSE
Me & You: Cassie, Fiancée Alex Fine Wed

Edward Enninful & David Beckham Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

First came the boyfriend reveal, then the baby announcement & engagement and now Cassie and Alex Fine are husband and wife.

The pair got married in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Wednesday (Sept. 25) and the man who officiated their wedding? None other than movie director Peter Berg. The pair have had a whirlwind romance over the past year or so after Cassie split from her longtime partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Over the summer, Cassie & Fine announced that they were expecting their first child together and less than a month ago, Fine got down on one knee and proposed.

Congrats to the lucky couple!

 

