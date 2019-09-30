The Ultimate Guide To All The Homecoming’s In Atlanta

Its Homecoming season in Atlanta. From the AUC to Kennesaw state, Georgia will be one large celebration. We thought it would be a great help to compile a list of homecoming festivities that you don’t want to miss. (We will continue to update this throughout the week)

Clark Atlanta University

When: Oct.13th-19th

Clark Atlanta Alumnae get ready for a lot of homecoming fun. The week includes a Homecoming Concert in which recording artist Da Baby will headline on Oct. 16th. Also, an Alumni Welcome dinner for all the CAU Legends and Thirsty Thursdays on Oct. 17th, tailgating before the Panthers take on the savannah state Tigers Oct. 19th at 2 and the Homecoming Hangover Brunch that Sunday to conclude the weeks events. Be sure to stay connecting with CAU Alumnae by checking out the CAU legends website or the on their social media platforms @CAULEGENDS.

Georgia State University

When : Sep.30th – Oct.5th

First to kick of homecoming season is GSU, that’s State Not Southern! Across all campuses get you for free breakfast. Things like blood drives and the Spirit Plaza will also be taking place on GSU’s main Atlanta campus on Oct.1st . Thursday On Oct 3rd, get ready for the Royal court in the homecoming parade as the golf carts parade the participants through downtown Atlanta starting at noon. Later that night, dust off your skates for the GSU annual homecoming skate night at the legendary Cascade. Friday Oct.4th at 7:30 at Unity Plaza and Glimer street, party like a true freshman at the Homecoming Block party ! Saturday Oct. 5th prepare to see plenty of blue for the 2019 Alumnae Homecoming Tailgate, cost $25 in advance , $35 at the door, kids 12 and under are free. Tickets include Jim N’ Nicks and unlimited beer and wine in GSU stadium D Victory plaza from 1:30-3:15pm as the Panthers prepare to take on Arkansas State. Tickets for the game are $20 GA , students free. Later that night get ready for the 2019 adult Panther Prowl finale at Ghostbar Atlanta off Edgewood. Tickets range from $10-$20.

Kennesaw State University (don’t have specifics for the concert just yet. Name of Talent hasn’t been released.)

When: Oct. 7th -12th

If you plan to drive to Kennesaw, plan to see a sea of black and Gold as an array of events will be happening starting Friday Oct.4th with the hanging of the banners, on both the Marietta and Kennesaw campus. Other events to celebrate the season are a Live free concert on the Kennesaw campus , Bonfire (which include food trucks and performances) Friday Oct. 11th on the Marietta campus , and the Homecoming parade and tailgate before the big game vs. Charleston Southern at 1 on Saturday Oct. 12TH , get your tickets here.

Morehouse

When: Oct. 25th -27th

On the 25th, get ready for over 20 homecoming events at Morehouse College around campus including a golfing tournament and day party at Top Golf in Atlanta Oct.25th . Also taking place on the 25th is the Morehouse College Legacy party, where new and old get a chance to connect with those who have paved the way. Saturday Oct. 26th get ready for an experience the one- of – a kind tailgating, with over 30,000 expected to attend as the Maroon tigers prepare to take one Benedict college at 2. Homecoming tickets for adults will be $25, non-Morehouse students and youth are $20 and kids under 4 are free. Be sure to register, and a complete list of Morehouse homecoming festivities can be found here.

Spelman College

When: Oct. 24th -27th

Alumnae and Spelmanites will be kicking off their homecoming season with their annual Healthcare summit and brunch at the Sisters Chapel Oct. 24th.

Get ready for a crazy homecoming Market Friday, Oct.25th in The Beverly Daniel Tatum Suites Amphitheater and the Welcome party Home Day Party in the Spelman Museum Of Fine Art from 3pm-5pm also Friday Oct. 24th. Be sure to attend the Spelman Alumnae Tailgate Experience, where their will be plenty of food, plenty of people, no parking and no cell reception Saturday Oct. 26th from 12pm -6pm . Admission tickets for the tailgate is $25 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. More Spelman college Homecoming details can be found here.

Words by: Ericc Adkins

