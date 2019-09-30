CLOSE
Life Is Too Short: Too Short Shares News Of Adorable Baby Daughter

The artist born Todd Shaw is a first-time parent at 53.

Agnez Mo Celebrates The Release Of Her New Single "Diamonds" Featuring French Montana

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Todd Shaw, better known to the world as Too Short, recently revealed the news that he’s a first-time father at 53. The legendary Bay Area rapper and Sue Ivey are the parents of an adorable baby girl and images of their daughter have now gone public.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the “I’m a Player” rapper tell TMZ … Too Short is a proud father, welcoming his first child into the world at the tender age of 53, and he’s been keeping the news under wraps until now.

Our sources say Too Short’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Sue Ivey, gave birth to their daughter back in December … and they named their baby girl Yanni Shaw.

Too Short is wasting no time introducing his daughter to the spotlight from an early age … we’re told he’s already been shooting a documentary with Ray J and his manager, David Weintraub, and the film’s all about raising their little girls in Hollywood.

Considering Short Dogg’s topic matter and, ahem, love of the ladies, it’s a miracle that he’s just now becoming a dad.

Photo: Getty

Life Is Too Short: Too Short Shares News Of Adorable Baby Daughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

