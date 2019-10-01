CLOSE
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna 4 Vegas On ‘The Tonight Show’

DaBaby continues to ascend in the Hip-Hop game with his last night show performance...

DaBaby is really coming up in the world, as he should be. Just a few months after dropping his debut studio album Baby on Baby, the rapper from the Tar Heel State released his sophomore effort Kirk this past Friday (Sep. 27).

With his latest album on track to hit number 1 on the Billboard charts with 130K to 150K equivalent album units being moved (those new Soundscan rules are still hella weird), DaBaby took to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and with The Roots providing the beats and Stunna 4 Vegas hitting him with an assist, DaBaby proceeded to rock the crowd in New York City. Pumping out verses from some of his standout cuts from Kirk including “Intro,” “Really,” and “Bop,” the iced out rapper gave The Tonight Show crowd a performance they’d soon not forget.

Check out DaBaby get down below and let us know your thoughts on his latest album in the comment section.

DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna 4 Vegas On ‘The Tonight Show’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

