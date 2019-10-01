‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Up & Running Depsite Some Early Login Issues

Despite a bit of hiccup thanks to some login issues, Call of Duty: Mobile is now live on iOS and Android devices.

Today (October 1) was supposed to be a big day for the famed first-person shooter franchise Call of Duty. The highly-anticipated mobile version of the game dropped ahead of Modern Warfare’s upcoming release. Instead of celebrating, they were met with complaints from angry gamers who understandably were mad they couldn’t start playing due to some login issues.

call of duty mobile has gone to shit pic.twitter.com/6G6ZFfdL9o — SubaruGuy (@SubaruGuy2) October 1, 2019

Around 3:41, Activision announced that the issue had been resolved inviting players to “get back in the fight’” with a Tweet from its official support account.

Issues logging in to Call of Duty: Mobile have been resolved. Thank you for your patience. Get back into the fight! Please let us know if you continue to experience any issues — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) October 1, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile was developed by Tencent Games’ award-winning TiMi Studios and published by Activision. It brings the action fans of the franchise have come to love in a free-to-play mobile version. Once installed, you can look forward to participating in full head-to-head competitive multiplayer modes, as well as an all-new Battle Royale experience. The game also includes classic locations from Call of Duty featuring land, sea, and air vehicles.

Speaking on the new mobile version, Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard said:

“Call of Duty: Mobile represents a landmark moment for us to bring one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history to the world’s largest platform. This is a triple-A, free to play experience that we’re delivering to a whole new audience of fans.”

Rob Kostich, president of Activision also added:

“Today’s release is a celebration for our community around the world. We’re excited to share the Call of Duty experience with fans like never before. I congratulate the development team at TiMi Studios and our teams here who worked together to bring this great game to life. The community has a lot to look forward to as Call of Duty: Mobile grows and continues. This is just the beginning. There’s much more to come.”

He’s not lying, according to Activision, players can expect additional content to roll out through new seasonal updates, game modes, customization gear, and items, and more. There will even be a community event called “Lighting up the World,” to celebrate Call of Duty: Mobile’s launch.

At Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, we got a chance to play it before it launched. We were pleasantly surprised at how well Call of Duty worked played in its mobile form. We are interested to see where this game goes going forward.

