Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their Designs

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA when super-teams form. Other brands have been forced to do everything they can to keep up such as signing celebrity endorsers to…stealing designs and silhouettes?
According to Hypebeast, Nike is accusing Skechers of all companies of stealing their Air Max 270 and VaporMax designs, and truth be told it kinda looks like they might be on to something.
In the lawsuit Nike claims that Skechers created “Skecherized versions” of its Air Max 270 and VaporMax’s specifically pointing to Skechers’ Skech-Air Atlas, Skech-Air 92, Skech-Air Stratus and Skech-Air Blast models as “infringers” of its popular silhouettes which features patented Air bag soles that helped take Nike to the next level since the 80’s.
