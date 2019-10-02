CLOSE
Rap Rat Tekashi Snitch Nine’s Alleged Kidnapper Says Act Was Staged

Anthony "Harv" Ellison says that the alleged kidnapping was staged by the rapper born Daniel Hernandez to generate publicity.

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Copenhagen.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

While Tekashi 6ix9ines singing performance has been concluded, new details regarding those connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods operation are coming forth. Tekashi’s alleged kidnapper has issued a statement in which the man claims the entire act was staged.

In an exclusive statement given to Complex, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and his legal team presented their side of what took place. This comes in the wake of testimony from Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, the rapper’s driver Jorge Rivera, and others who were involved or adjacent to the incident.

From Complex:

“Danny didn’t care if the stunt could be taken as embarrassing, he thought it was believable. He said it would even make some people feel bad for him, which was good after all the trolling he had done. It worked, even Shotti bought it.” – Anthony Ellison

Complex posted the full statement from Ellison’s representative Camille Cushman, which can be viewed here.

Photo: Getty

Rap Rat Tekashi Snitch Nine's Alleged Kidnapper Says Act Was Staged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

