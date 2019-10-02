Shaq Diesel and Dame Dolla out here trying to bring attention to the battle rap scene… and they actually got some real bars!

It all started when Damian Lillard was a guest on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he adamantly claimed to be a better emcee than Shaquille O’Neal. For what it’s worth, Dame is right, however in the rap world you can’t allow anyone to one up you… So, Shaq dropped a dis record aimed right at Lillard.

It didn’t take long for Dame to fire back with this…

So, what do you think? Is there a clear winner here? Let us know!

Listen to these Shaq vs Damian Lillard Battle Raps! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted 23 hours ago

