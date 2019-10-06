CLOSE
Travis Scott Vehemently Denies Cheating Via IG Live, So He Must Be Telling The Truth

Y'all care.

Travis Scott, and his possible philandering, has been all the chatter since news broke he and Kylie Jenner are on the outs. However, the Texas rapper took to Instagram Live to vehemently deny that he cheated on his “self-made” baby mama.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” wrote the “Antidote” rapper on IG.

Twitter detectives allegedly found the mistress, a woman named Kar. However, she also denies ever linking with Scott.

 

Will Kylie and Travis be back together by the end of 2019 or nah?

