CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Someone Broke Into Tiny’s Lamborghini And Stole Hella Jewelry

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

According to WSBTV more that $750,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Tameka “Tiny” Harris’, Lamborghini Sunday night, while her and a few friends were grabbing drinks and a bite to eat at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta.

The thieves were said to have made off with wedding rings, watches and stud earrings, and a host of other jewelry stashed in the center console or the car. Tiny and her friends are safe, but the Breaking & Entering game in Atlanta has affected so many people. Police are still investigating the crime in hopes that the jewelry will shop up in a pawn shop or on the street.

Click here to read more

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close