CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I. Drops His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore And It Might Surprise You [Exclusive Video]

T.I. Atlanta

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Atlanta Hip Hop Legend T.I. stopped by Studio One ATL to give us the scoop on his new Netflix show Rhythm & Flow, which hits Netflix October 9th. During the interview we asked T.I.P. if he had to create a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Hip Hop, who’s face would grace the statue and his list was interesting to say the least.  Check out the interview below..

RELATED: Coon Hunting: MAGA Mascot Candace Owens Gets Fried By T.I. At REVOLT Summit

Also don’t Miss Rhythm & Flow on Netflix. In this music competition show, which starts October 9th, judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper hit the streets to find the next rap superstar.

RELATED: T.I. ft. Teyana Taylor “You (Be There),” Alicia Keys ft. Miguel “Show Me Love” & More

____

___

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

___

atlanta , Mt Rushmore Atlanta Hip Hop , T.I.

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close