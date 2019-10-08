Deeper Than Rap: SIR Explains How He Formed An Instant Bond With DJ Jazzy Jeff

Sir of TDE stopped by The Afternoon Wave with DJ Caesar to break down his latest album Chasing Summer.

While in Philadelphia, he had to share some stories about DJ Jazzy Jeff and the impact he’s had own his own professional career. The way Sir describes Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, and Dre, it really goes to show the impact the Philadelphia music scene has on the world.

Make sure you go stream “Chasing Summer” now, which features Jill Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and more!

Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted 20 hours ago

