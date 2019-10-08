CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Deeper Than Rap: SIR Explains How He Formed An Instant Bond With DJ Jazzy Jeff

Sir of TDE stopped by The Afternoon Wave with DJ Caesar to break down his latest album Chasing Summer.

While in Philadelphia, he had to share some stories about DJ Jazzy Jeff and the impact he’s had own his own professional career. The way Sir describes Jazzy Jeff, Jill Scott, and Dre, it really goes to show the impact the Philadelphia music scene has on the world.

Make sure you go stream “Chasing Summer” now, which features Jill Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and more!

 

Deeper Than Rap: SIR Explains How He Formed An Instant Bond With DJ Jazzy Jeff  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close