Quavo Adds Pitcher To Resume After Throwing Out 1st Pitch At Braves Game

One-third of the hit-making group Migos, Quavo, checked another major milestone off of his bucket list after being tapped to throw out the game-opening pitch for his hometown team.

According to sports news, Quavo threw out the first ceremonial pitch before game two of the National League Division Series matchup between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals on Friday (Oct. 4). The special occasion featured the “Pure Water” artist donning a custom made Braves jersey that featured him rocking the number 91, for his birth year, and bolstered his nickname “Huncho” on the back.

Before the start of the game, Fox Sports tweeted out a video of Quavo practicing his perfect pitch behind an old building, landing a near-perfect strike to the catcher.

Quavo will throw out the first pitch in NLDS Game 2 … and give the @Braves another lefty option for the postseason roster. pic.twitter.com/i3ZguklYBc — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) October 1, 2019

While on the field, Quavo kept that same energy throwing southpaw as the announcer asked candidly, “Let’s see what you got, Quavo.”

In other Migos news, the trio received good news last week after a judge ruled that a company’s 2015 agreement to market apparel for hip-hop group did not give it a right to capitalize on the Migos name in light of the group’s recent success.

According to Law.com, Justice O. Peter Sherwood knocked out key claims in a lawsuit by Rocawear co-founder Norton Cher’s YRN LLC, which sued the Georgia-based trio and Migos LLC for breach of contract in May 2018.

According to the complaint, the firm acquired the trademarks to “Y.R.N.” and “Yung Rich Nation” in March 2015, with the goal of marketing clothing and accessories associated with Migo’s then-forthcoming single and album by the same names. The suit alleged that the performers, Quavious Marshall, Kiari Cephus and Kirshnik Ball, and managers Jerel Nance and Pierre Thomas had agreed not to compete with the company by marketing apparel with the Migos name.

It was an “incontrovertible fact,” Judge Sherwood said, noting that the company never had any right to the Migos name, and by the time Migos had paired up with Bravado, any need for the contract’s restrictions was gone.

“There simply was no market left to cannibalize.” Sherwood wrote in an 11-page opinion dated Sept. 12. “The market for apparel bearing the name of a faded Migos song or album was gone and the restrictive covenants in [the contract] no longer made commercial success.”

The ruling was handed down in September, although it was just announced this week.

Posted 7 hours ago

