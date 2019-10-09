CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sing A Song: Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Sentenced In December

Daniel Hernandez might be walking out of prison sooner than you think.

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Tekashi 6ix9ine wove spectacular tales from the stand, landing his former associates sure to be substantial jail sentences. The Brooklyn rapper will be learning his own fate in December.

According to Page Six, Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, will be sentenced on Dec. 18. Per the New York Daily News, his lawyers asked that his sentencing be moved up from an earlier January date.

Initially, the “Gummo” rapper was facing at least 47 years in the bing on federal conspiracy charges. However, since he was a cooperating witness, his sentence will likely substantially be shortened. So much so, that some are speculating he might be walking free as early as 2020.

The backlash against Tekashi was swift, with many slandering the rap troll for his snitching ways. However, some people, like Irv Gotti and himself, believe that in this day and age he may actually be able to continue his rap career. But, many more thing dude better get rid of those tattoos and enter the witness protection program.

Whatever he does, standing next to Tekashi 6ix9ine at any given time may be a bad idea.

 

Sing A Song: Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Sentenced In December  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close