Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
#MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An…
HomeUncategorized

Infinite Victim-Blamer Candace Owens Slams Woman Who Accuses Matt Lauer Of Rape

She says she doesn't define the woman's experience as rape.

Candace Owens

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Card-carrying victim-blamer candace owens is continuing to be on brand with #metoo critiques after Matt Lauer has been accused of rape.

Lauer was initially fired from the “Today” show in 2017 after an anonymous former NBC News employee accused him of sexual misconduct. Now, according to Variety, the full details of the complaint are coming out thanks to a new book by Ronan Farrow called “Catch and Kill.” The book covers Farrow’s investigation of Harvey Weinstein and all the hoops he had to jump through with his then-employer NBC News. One of the biggest moments in the book came when Farrow interviewed the woman who made a complaint against Lauer. She finally revealed herself to be Brooke Nevils and according to Farrow’s book, she says Lauer anally raped her in a hotel room when they were both at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Nevils says in the book that after a night of drinking at a hotel bar, she went to Lauer’s hotel room twice. She went the first time to retrieve her press pass, which Lauer had taken as a joke. She went the second time because she was invited back by Lauer. Farrow writes that Nevils “had no reason to suspect Lauer would be anything but friendly based on prior experience.”

Once she was in his room, Nevils says that Lauer — who was wearing boxers and a T-shirt — pushed her against the door and kissed her. Farrow writes that he then pushed her onto the bed, “flipping her over, asking if she liked anal sex.” She said that she declined several times and “was in the midst of telling him she wasn’t interested again when he ‘just did it.’”

The book continues, “Lauer, she said, didn’t use lubricant. The encounter was excruciatingly painful. ‘It hurt so bad. I remember thinking, Is this normal?’ She told me she stopped saying no, but wept silently into a pillow.”

“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” Nevils told Farrow. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

In a letter addressing the allegations, Lauer described the night as “mutual and completely consensual.”

Lauer and Nevils continued to see each other for sex when they returned to New York, but Farrow explained in his interview with Nevils, “She readily admitted that her communications with Lauer might have appeared friendly and obliging. But she also said she lived in terror of Lauer jeopardizing her career and that the encounters caused anguish and shame that eventually prompted her to break up with her boyfriend.”

Apparently, Candace Owens thought this was a good moment to attack the #MeToo movement and to do her usual victim blaming. She tweeted, “Reading Matt Lauer’s accuser’s story & it’s EVERYTHING I hate about the #metoo movement. She admits she consensually went to his hotel room but was “too drunk to consent”. She also admits she had multiple consensual sexual relations w/ him after her alleged rape.”

 

Then, Owens went on Periscope to suggest we live in an era of “blameless women” and sexual assault victims should take responsibility when in drunk situations. She did so by ridiculously comparing her non-rape related drunk college experience with the experience of intoxicated rape victims.

“I got completely blacked out. And in this Black-out spell I started screaming at my girlfriends, I mean we were away somewhere at a party and I was screaming at them and at one point, I took my shoe off and started hitting her car window.”

Owens then went on to say that after this night, her two girlfriends didn’t want anything to do with her. After immense shame, she “acknowledged” that she did something to herself by drinking alcohol and apologized to her friends.

What this mundane drunk night situation has to do with getting raped is beyond comprehension. But Candace kept on going and proceeded to chastise Nevils for not filing a police report when the alleged rape happen and for continuing to see Lauer after the alleged incident.

“That is not an example to me of a true rape,” Owens said.

 

Leave it to Candace Owens to have no comprehension of the layers to sexual assault.



Candace Owens Gets Destroyed When Her Pro-Hitler Clip Plays During Hearing On White Nationalism

Judge Kemp Weeps And Says: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Getting This Criticism If Miss Guyger Were Black’

Infinite Victim-Blamer Candace Owens Slams Woman Who Accuses Matt Lauer Of Rape

