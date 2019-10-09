CLOSE
“I Rather Be Underrated Than Overrated”- K Camp [VIDEO]

Source: David Woods / Radio One

Recently a “Top 50 Atlanta Rapers” list has surfaced on the internet and many people have a lot to say about it. One of those being rapper, K Camp.

Although Camp has given us Billboard hits like “Cut Her Off,” “Money Baby” and “Comfortable” — he still is one of Atlanta’s most underrated artists. After facing issues with his label and management, Camp decided to keep releasing music through the years to satisfy his fans–despite not receiving a dollar for them. While dropping the music, Camp also became the CEO of his own label, RARE Sound.

Now, under a new label, Camp is back with his latest project, Wayy 2 Kritical. He stopped by the studio to chat with B Swift about being underrated, not ranking high on the list, his label, and what he would do if he won the “Lottery.”

Check out K Camp’s  song, “Lottery”

 

