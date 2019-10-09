CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chance The Rapper Talks Obama & Jay-Z During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

It's nice to be Chance The Rapper these days that's for sure...

Remember when The Game got a lot of flack for constantly name dropping entertainment and Hip-Hop peers in his raps? Well, Chance The Rapper must’ve not gotten that memo because on the latest segment of The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” the Grammy Award winner name dropped some big time celebs in-between rocking out with James Corden.

When asked what his relationship was like with fellow Chicagoan, the last real American President, Barack Obama, Chance revealed that “I don’t have a number for him but I have a number for him.” He explained “I have a person that I can call that will say “Okay, i’ll have him call you.”

Well, that a helluva lot closer to speaking to Obama than anyone of us will ever get. And if you thought Chance’s chances of getting ahold of Jay-Z was any easier, think again.

“That’s the same way with Jay-Z. Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very very similar. Both of them have an assistant that you have to call and then you get a call from a private number and it’s either Jay-Z or Barack Obama on the phone. I never know which one it is calling when I get that call back.”

We’d settle for a wave from anyone of them in person if anything. Just sayin.’

Check out Chance The Rapper’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment below and enjoy the comedy.

Chance The Rapper Talks Obama & Jay-Z During ‘Carpool Karaoke’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close