CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

She’s With Kap: Rihanna Says She Curved Super Bowl Because Of Colin Kaepernick

"I just couldn’t be a sellout," she tells 'Vogue'

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Rihanna is still a real one. In a recent interview, the Bajan singer and mogul confirmed that she passed on performing at the 2019 Super Bowl specifically and unequivocally because of Colin Kaepernick.

By now you should know, Kap has been essentially blackballed by the NFL as a consequence of protesting injustice by kneeling while the National Anthem was played before football games. Many have shown support for Kaepernick for sacrificing his career, including Rihanna.

In a new cover story with Vogue for its November 2019 issue, Rihanna let her rationale for curving the NFL be known.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” Rihanna told the publication. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler.”

She added, “There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Nevertheless, her buddy JAY-Z has teamed with the NFL. But don’t bank on Rihanna being one of the acts Roc Nation books for an NFL performance in the name of social justice.

Salute this Queen. Peep what more of what she had to say on variety of topics right here. Let us know what you think of Rih Rih’s decision in the comments.

She’s With Kap: Rihanna Says She Curved Super Bowl Because Of Colin Kaepernick  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close