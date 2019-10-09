Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know Her Name But She Had My Child”

If there’s one thing to know about Future, it’s that he’s going to give his truth on a record. Especially in regards to his relationships with women. Over the weekend, fellow Atlanta rapper Big Bank DTE showed a clip of Future back in the studio, working on new music.

In the previewed track, the Purple Reign rapper croons: “I don’t know her name but she had my child.” It’s unclear whether or not this is another moment of Future going above and beyond to drop a wild lyric or in reference to his recent drama where a woman filed a paternity lawsuit against him.

The woman, Eliza Seraphin, professionally goes by Eliza Reign and has accused Future of being a “deadbeat” and alleged that he fathered a daughter with her. Of course, such a lyric and drama have the congregation of Freebandz Baptist raising their eyebrows in wonder.

Future was laying quiet and to himself until Summer Walker dropped. He woke up twice as toxic as before like pic.twitter.com/0WTnsN2ERH — girls with no ass stan account (@WavyUltima) October 7, 2019

Future just wrapped the Legendary Nights tour with Meek Mill, YG & Megan Thee Stallion.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 17 hours ago

