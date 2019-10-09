CLOSE
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know Her Name But She Had My Child”

Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Urban One

If there’s one thing to know about Future, it’s that he’s going to give his truth on a record. Especially in regards to his relationships with women. Over the weekend, fellow Atlanta rapper Big Bank DTE showed a clip of Future back in the studio, working on new music.

In the previewed track, the Purple Reign rapper croons: “I don’t know her name but she had my child.” It’s unclear whether or not this is another moment of Future going above and beyond to drop a wild lyric or in reference to his recent drama where a woman filed a paternity lawsuit against him.

The woman, Eliza Seraphin, professionally goes by Eliza Reign and has accused Future of being a “deadbeat” and alleged that he fathered a daughter with her. Of course, such a lyric and drama have the congregation of Freebandz Baptist raising their eyebrows in wonder.

Future just wrapped the Legendary Nights tour with Meek Mill, YG & Megan Thee Stallion.

Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know Her Name But She Had My Child”  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

