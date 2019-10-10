Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise Relationship Standards: “I Gave Myself The Bare Minimum”

The Real host Jeannie Mai is starting to open up about her relationship with rapper Jeezy and we are here for it.

On Wednesday’s (Oct. 9) episode of the daytime talk show, Jeannie Mai revealed to her castmates that her standards were pretty low during her marriage. Mai states that she accepted the “bare minimum” when it came to support from her now ex-husband Freddy Harteis.

“When [Freddy] said things like ‘good for you’ or ‘that’s cool,’ I’m like, that’s great, he supports me! That to me is my standard of support. I didn’t even know until my new relationship that something as basic,” Jeannie Mai said emotionally.

Mai states that Jeezy helped show her what real support was and became tearful when recalling how the “Snowman” rapper left his birthday party to take her to the airport.

“I’m not crying to feel bad,” Mai continued tearfully. “It was just so touchy. But even something as basic as, like, at his birthday party, he left his own birthday to drive me to the airport, he was like ‘are you kidding? I want to see you off.’”

Despite her revelations, Jeannie Mai insists that she doesn’t blame her ex for the downfall of their marriage, instead, she states that she learned the importance of loving herself and taking time out to be truly single to avoid settling for a relationship that doesn’t meet her standards.

As previously reported, the couple went public with their relationship in August to the shock of many fans. The “enTRAPreneur” and The Real co-host made their swirl official with some professional photos shared exclusively by People Magazine.

In other Jeezy news, the rapper announced he’s hitting the road with his The Return of Snow, All White Winter Megafest concert.

The Detroit show will, of course, feature Jeezy and friends, with some special appearances by artists from the Detroit area. The concert is slated to take place on December 13 at the Little Ceasars Arena.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Check out the clip from The Real below.

