CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Fashioning A Wedding? Rihanna Reveals To Anna Wintour What Designer She Will Work With For Her Big Day

Rihanna Attends Photocall for “FENTY BEAUTY”

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Rihanna has been with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, for over two years now. The Saudi businessman is heir to the Toyota Motors fortune in Saudia Arabia and the Middle East. She recently admitted in an Interview Magazine interview with Sarah Paulson that she’s in love and in her recent Vogue interview, she added that she’s in a exclusive relationship. She revealed, “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

And while fans have been (im)patiently waiting for R9, it seems that the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Maison founder may have wedding bells instead of beats, on her mind. She appeared in a Go Ask Anna video, where Rihanna and Anna Wintour ask each other questions, the singer was very quick to discuss what her dream wedding dress would be. She gushes to Wintour, “A collaboration between myself and [John] Galliano, off course,” she says.

We would love to see Rihanna the bride! She has publicly discussed wanting children on numerous occasions; however, rarely discusses weddings and a marriage. Could this be a hint that the two are thinking of tying the knot? If a Rihanna Savage x Fenty fashion show is a production…imagine what the style icons’ wedding would be like!

We can only hope and wish. Beauties, do you think we’re getting closer to a Mrs. Fenty? Will she be taking some time out of empire building to start a family? Sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna May Not Be Releasing New Music; However, She Is Giving Us A Visual Autobiography

Rihanna Drops Brow Pencil &amp; Styler In 14 Shades + New Hydrating Pro Filt’r Foundation

WE STARTED THE TREND: The Grandassa Models Were Making Sure We Knew ‘Black Is Beautiful’ Long Before Rihanna Brought Them To The Mainstream

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

14 photos Launch gallery

Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

Continue reading Can Y’all Stop Speculating On Rihanna’s Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

Can Y'all Stop Speculating On Rihanna's Womb & Just Let Her Eat?

Last night at Rihanna's Diamond Ball, instead of folks focusing on the very fact why everyone was there—to raise money for the Clara Lionel Foundation's global education, health, and emergency response programs—they were on the Beyonce's Internet worrying about the singer's womb. See, this video below went viral and got everyone on Twitter believing that the Fenty creator was giving us a full-on baby bump in this black form-fitting Givenchy haute couture gown. https://twitter.com/Bang_Moloi/status/1172446025002303489?s=20 Soon after, folks got #RihannaIsPregnant trending, mad they are not the designer's child or delusional in thinking they ever had a chance with her or believing that she owes us an album and can't live her life. The audacity!   https://twitter.com/master_innoo/status/1172510733730504704?s=20 https://twitter.com/iridescenita/status/1172509909826584577?s=20 https://twitter.com/AimThaMachine_/status/1172509387589595136?s=20 https://twitter.com/jacquemarquez_/status/1172511309834964994?s=20 And of course, men always showing how much they hate Black girl joy: https://twitter.com/THAT_JUAN_BOY/status/1172498631540084737?s=20 While Rihanna hasn't confirmed or denied the news, on Friday morning TMZ squashed the rumors claiming a "sources with direct knowledge" told them, "Sorry, she's not pregnant." https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1172530268843888642?s=20   But all this hoopla really shines a light on how much we scrutinize women, especially Black women in the spotlight, for even the slightest weight gain. The minute they eat a burrito, get bloated or pack on some pounds, folks are very quick to be on baby bump watch. We can't imagine spending so much of your life as a performer adhering to super-strict diets and constant workout plans to fit into a certain body type in order to succeed in a body-obsessed industry to finally get to your 30s and say, "I'ma just live," and resist all that pressure, only to have your "imperfections" amplified for the world to see and talk about. We've seen this with Beyonce, especially this year, and now it's Rihanna's turn, and honestly, it's too much. [protected-iframe id="dec1247650ca58c273474f8ed479d86c-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/UuB6oxwX4qXIOZnKQc" width="480" height="480" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   So while some of y'all wanna keep speculating on whether she's with child or not, thankfully, there were folks on Twitter with common sense that want y'all to stop being so fixated on RiRi's stomach and worry about your own. Here's what they had to say:

Fashioning A Wedding? Rihanna Reveals To Anna Wintour What Designer She Will Work With For Her Big Day  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close