CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Works It Something Ridiculous In Gucci Mane “Big Booty” Clip

The title to the track says it all...

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Even before signing to Roc Nation, Megan Thee Stallion had the internet going nuts thanks to her impressive rap skills accompanied by a naturally voluptuous physical degree.

Now that her star is ascending like a Super Saiyan she’s getting some big name features on her records and the latest top notch rapper to get on a track with the Houston heartthrob is ATL’s own Gucci Mane. Linking up for her video to “Big Booty,” Gucci keeps it calm and collected while Megan and a team of rump shakers demonstrate their twerking expertise much to the delight of Guwop and viewers at home. Thank you, Megan and company.

Check out the visuals for “Big Booty” below and try not to get aroused if you’re at work or around ya mama.

Megan Thee Stallion Works It Something Ridiculous In Gucci Mane “Big Booty” Clip  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close