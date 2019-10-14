CLOSE
Joe Budden: “Logic is F****** Trash!”

Tell us how you really feel Joe!

On the weekend edition of the Joe Budden Podcast, host and ex rapper Joe Budden used a large chunk of the show to go after Def Jam artist Logic. Logic, who recently did a song with French Montana and Juicy J, had his verse read by Joe live on air, to which the podcast host made several crude, and somewhat hilarious, remarks about the lyrics.

‘I’m going to be honest with you,” he continued. ‘I don’t know what they tell you at Def Jam, I know you sold a lot of records, I know you sell out a whole bunch of tours and I know just how successful you are, I have to be honest — you are horrible, man.”

Check out the full episode here and let us know what you think!

Joe Budden: “Logic is F****** Trash!”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

