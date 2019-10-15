CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First Post Prison Interview

Prison

Source: Wang Lunyi / EyeEm / Getty

Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder of 43-year old, Nashville real estate agent, Johnny Allen, who reportedly sex-trafficked the then 16-year old. Brown’s story got international media attention after stars like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna took to social media to support her release.

 

On Tuesday, Brown did her first ever television interview since being released from prison, and was super candid about her time as a teenage inmate for killing the man who allegedly “bought her for sex.” Cyntoia talked with NBC’s Lester Holt about being granted clemency, living life as a convicted murderer & much more.

She takes full responsibility for the murder of Johnny Allen:

“He is a victim, you know? He was, he was, his family’s a victim. You know, his friends, the people that knew him, the people that loved him. Like, they had someone snatched away from them. And I did that.”

She wants people to see a different side of her:

“I want them to see that I’m so much more than the worst thing that I’ve done. You know, I’m so much more than that moment.”

She’s changed:

“I know there are people looking at me saying ‘okay, well what’s this girl gonna do? And is she really changed? So I feel like it’s an honor to actually be a picture of what rehabilitation looks like. Of what it looks like when we give people a second chance.”

Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First Post Prison Interview  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close