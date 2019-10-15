Travis Scott Allegedly Set To Fire Back At Kardashians After Kylie Jenner Split

The breakup of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner is still pretty recent and the fallout of the split is growing in size if unconfirmed whispers are true. According to sources close to Scott, he allegedly intends to fire back at the Kardashian clan for talking trash about him.

As reported by the Mirror, an upcoming report by Heat World magazine states that Scott has tired of what he says is trash-talking from the sprawling Kardashian empire despite reports that he and Jenner agreed to an amicable split and were to remain friends. However, it appears that Scott’s relationship with Jenner may be intact but nothing of the sort is on the table for the Kardashians.

“Travis knows that the Kardashians are trash-talking him and spreading rumours about him,” said a source to Heat World.

The source added, “He’s ready to fight back big time. The way he is feeling at the moment, he’d like nothing more than to sell Kylie out. Everyone thinks he’s the one who’s been playing the field, while Kylie is some sort of angel.”

The source concluded that Scott has dirt on Jenner and the entire family that will soon come to light.

This comes as a video posted by Scott of he and Jenner’s daughter playing around seemed to also feature mom’s hand in the clip, with E! News reporting that the three spent time together as a family. Interesting.

D.L. Chandler Posted 20 hours ago

