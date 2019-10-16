Casanova Talks Going to Therapy As a Black Man, His New Album + More [Video]

Entertainment News
| 10.15.19
Dismiss

 

Casanova 2X is no stranger to the Quick Silva Show. The Roc Nation rapper stopped by to talk about his newest project. The album is titled “Behind These Scars.”

He talked about the process of creating this album and how he wanted to make an open album about where his scars and pain comes from in his life. It’s no secret that Casanova has been through his share of life trials. Cas talked about how his label told him every song couldn’t be about pain and sorrow so he added a couple of bops like his new single with Chris Brown “Coming Home.”

Casanova also told us about becoming a viral sensation! He started his so Brooklyn challenge never imagine that it would take off and he eventually started to see it pop up in every city.   Now the best of the best in every city is spitting bars to the instrumental.

As raps about his pain, he’s been open about his struggles in his music. He’s been just as open about recently going to therapy. He says that he’d almost rather speak to a therapist than his boys because it’s a judgment-free zone.

He also let the Queen of Lemonade know if the 2X in his name stands for the women he has a taste for plus size women and well his answer was interesting… Watch the full interview to see everything we talking about.

 

Casanova Talks Going to Therapy As a Black Man, His New Album + More [Video]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close