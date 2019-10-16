CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

TRIED IT: I’m Obsessed With The Multiple Ways To Wear Glitter Eyeliner

Danielle James Wearing Glitter Eyeliner

Source: Danielle James / Courtesy of Danielle James || @TheIslanDiva

I love eye makeup. There is nothing like making your eyes pop! As makeup trends have continued to be polarized (either it’s all fantasy of minimal), I’ve been enjoying the unicorn like possibilities. One of my favorite makeup things to do as of late is play with glitter eyeliner.

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

Source: Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Glam Rock / Courtesy of Urban Decay

I love Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner and have it in both gold ‘Midnight Cowboy’ ($21.00, urbandecay.com) and silver ‘Glam Rock’ ($21.00, urbandecay.com). It gives your makeup a pop and the sparkles keep everyone enchanted. I always get complimented when I rock it.

Danielle James Wearing Glitter Eyeliner

Source: Danielle James / Courtesy of Danielle James || @TheIslanDiva

My favorite way to wear this is in my crease. I’ll apply a line in my crease so you see it clearly when I blink and a hint of sparkle when my eyes are open. I love to wear this when I’m running late but want a little pizzaz. I’ll give myself a dramatic wing and then apply the glitter eyeliner in my crease. Afterward, I apply my mascara and voila – the eyes are done. It’s simple, quick, and looks really good.

Danielle James Wearing Glitter Eyeliner

Source: Danielle James / Courtesy of Danielle James || @TheIslanDiva

Another way to wear glitter eyeliner is to trace above your eyeliner with the glitter liner. This gives your liner even more dimension and it’s beautiful. You can go bare like above, or add some color for even more of a pop.

Danielle James Wearing Glitter Eyeliner

Source: Danielle James / Courtesy of Danielle James || @TheIslanDiva

The last way I like to wear the glitter eye makeup is when I’m going all out glam. I’ll do a full eye and then add it in the crease and the corners of my eyes. It honestly looks absolutely gorgeous and like you did some complicated style. The liner stays put when it’s on, but washes off fairly easy.

I’ve also worn it on my face as additional decoration and set it with setting spray so it doesn’t budge.

I rocked this all summer and am doing the same into Fall!  Do you like eyeliner glitter? How do you wear it? Tag me @TheIslanDiva in your Instagram posts so I can see!

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT: Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette Will Have You Looking Like You Returned From A Caribbean Vacation

TRIED IT: The Kaolin Clay In This Whipped Facial Mask Will Purge Your Pores While Leaving Your Skin Moisturized And Protected

TRIED IT: Get An ‘Air Brushed’ Makeup Effect With This Easy To Use Product

Marshay Nicole Hairstylist

Here Are 5 LGBTQ Makeup Artists And Hairstylists You Should Know And Support

12 photos Launch gallery

Here Are 5 LGBTQ Makeup Artists And Hairstylists You Should Know And Support

Continue reading Here Are 5 LGBTQ Makeup Artists And Hairstylists You Should Know And Support

Here Are 5 LGBTQ Makeup Artists And Hairstylists You Should Know And Support

[caption id="attachment_3058695" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: valentinrussanov / Getty[/caption] There is a plethora of talent that lies in the LGTBQ community. From designers, and dancers, to stylists, and makeup artists, the number of gifted people out there runneth over. Because the entertainment industry is over saturated with hairstylists and makeup artists, it's easy for the extra talented folks to get lost in the shuffle. You may be wowed by your favorite celebrity's hairstyle or makeup looks, but the truth is, the local talent in your neighborhoods are responsible for creating them. There are 5 hairstylists and makeup artists that are shaking up the industry. Beyond their contributions their personal clientele, some are launching products, creating magazines, and hosting networking events that elevate people of color to the next level. Here are 5 LGBTQ makeup artists and hairstylists you need to know now.  

TRIED IT: I’m Obsessed With The Multiple Ways To Wear Glitter Eyeliner  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close