CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaBaby Pulled Up Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming And It Was A Movie! [Exclusive Video]

CAU Homecoming

Source: Isis Nishae / Radio One Digital

Anytime DaBaby hits a stage, it’s like a movie, and Clark Atlanta University Homecoming was no different! DaBaby put on a show for the students that was epic and unforgettable. Check out some of the photos and videos below and DaBaby and his body guard wade through a see of screaming students with their cell phones in hand to light up his path. Dababy is always welcome in Atlanta if he’s putting on amazing shows like this! Students at Clark Atlanta University were definitely blessed that night. Footage after the jump!!

 

____

____

____

 

Check out some photos below..

DaBaby Takes Over Clark Atlanta University Homecoming [Exclusive Photos]
CAU Homecoming
8 photos
Clark Atlanta University , Clark Atlanta University Homecoming , Dababy

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close