CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amber Rose Shares Pics of Her Newborn Son

Looks like her first-born is going to be a big brother from here on...

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 01, 2019

Source: BG005/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Amber Rose is a muva again! Last week Rose and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards celebrated the birth of their son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, but hadn’t shared many pictures of their child until just recently.

Taking to her IG page, Rose shared a pic of her newborn with his Uncle Joey (cut. It. Out) and a video of Edwards playing with his first child has also began circulating the web.

This makes two children for Rose as she also has a 6-year-old son, Sebastian, with her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

Though she can now finally enjoy her new bundle of joy, it’s been a difficult time for Rose as she’s publicly called out toxic friends and even canceled her own Slut Walk for the year to focus on herself and her new family. Hopefully the birth of her new son is just the beginning of better days for Rose.

Amber Rose Shares Pics of Her Newborn Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close