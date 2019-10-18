CLOSE
Ubisoft Announces ‘The Division 2’ Is Free-To-Play All Weekend Long

Players will be able to keep their progression you earned during the trial and won't have to start over after your purchase.

The Division 2, “Episode 2 – Pentagon: The Last Castle”

Source: Ubisoft / The Division 2

Ubisoft’s open-world game Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is still going strong thanks to its solid post-launch content. If you’re still not sure if you want to be a Division Agent yet, this weekend is your perfect chance to take the game for a spin for free 99.

“Episode 2 – Pentagon: The Last Castle” now available for Year 1 Pass holders (October 22 for all players), Ubisoft wants players to enlist in The Division for free. Starting today (Oct.17), you can take the game for a test run until Oct.20. If you like what you have experienced and want to buy the game you’re in luck, The Division 2 will be on sale (up to 70% off). Another added bonus is players will be able to keep their progression you earned during the trial and won’t have to start over after your purchase.

The sale goes as follows:

  • ·         PlayStation Store: October 15-28
  • ·         Microsoft Store (Xbox): October 17-27
  • ·         Uplay Store: October 17-28
  • ·         Epic Store: October 17-20

As far as the new episode, players can look forward to two new main missions.

First Main Mission – Pentagon: Agents will discover the location of the perfusion bioreactor inside the Pentagon’s underground research facility. The Black Tusk have already infiltrated the lab and are attempting to extract the reactor.

Second Main Mission – DARPA Research Labs: Players must make their way through the Pentagon and into the DARPA Labs, as the Black Tusk are in the process of transporting the perfusion bioreactor through an abandoned Cold War tunnel network.

Also, there is a new specialization, the “Technician.”  Year 1 pass holders and UPLAY+ subscribers will unlock the “Technician” Specialization instantly. If you don’t own either, you can obtain the specialization by completing a series of objectives in the game. You will also earn a signature weapon skin as well.

As far as what kind of weapons and skills the Technician will use, don’t worry, you won’t be disappointed.

  • Signature Weapon: P-017 Launcher – a multi-missile launcher. Agents can lock-on and hit up to six enemies (depending on available ammo). With a simple push of a button, six missiles are unleashed to seek out their targets.
  •        Sidearm: Maxim 9
  •         Skill Variant: Artificer Hive
  • Grenade Mod: EMP Grenade

So check out the overview of episode 2 and take advantage of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’s free weekend before it’s up.

Photo: Ubisoft / The Division 2

Ubisoft Announces ‘The Division 2’ Is Free-To-Play All Weekend Long  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

